Mixed use zoning approved in McDonough

The McDonough City Council voted at its April 19 regular meeting to rezone approximately 108 acres at North Racetrack Road and East Travis Drive from residential-agricultural to a mix of single-family residential, residential townhouse district and multi-family residential along with an acre and a half set aside for development of a public safety facility.
The plan had previously been recommended for denial by the planning commission, but officials noted that the proposed development is with the city’s highway activity corridor on the future land use map. It was also pointed out that a number of revisions had been made to the project, including city recommendations to which the developer agreed.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.