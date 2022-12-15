Locust Grove ordinance regulates rentals

Short-term rentals in Locust Grove now have additional requirements for their owners. As has been done in other municipalities in Henry County, the City Council voted at its Dec. 5 regular meeting to approve an ordinance establishing various regulations for properties in residential zoning districts that are available for short-term rental on various online platforms such as AirBnB.
Under this new ordinance, each short-term rental property is required to be under its own permit, all inspections are to be conducted by city inspectors, and the occupational tax license number for the unit is to be posted in all advertisements.
Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.
