Locust Grove council OKs development plans

Architectural plans for two proposed retail developments were approved by the Locust Grove City Council at its July 3 regular meeting.

A Rincon developer submitted a building elevation rendering for an Arby’s restaurant that is planned for 4939 Bill Gardner Parkway, on the north side of the road just east of Market Place Boulevard. The same development submitted renderings for a proposed two-tenant retail building which would be built at 603 Market Place Boulevard, in front of the Walmart Supercenter.

The mayor and council act as the city’s architectural review board for all such requests.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.