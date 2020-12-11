Late police officer honored in Henry County

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Dec. 1 regular meeting to approve a resolution on behalf of HCPD officer Michael Smith, who died in December of 2018 of a gunshot wound sustained three weeks earlier while responding to a call at a dentist office on Jonesboro Road. Smith “saved many lives on that day” according to the resolution as well as remarks from county officials. He had served seven years with the county police force up to the time of his death.

