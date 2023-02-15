BreakingNews
Cobb police investigating after person shot at Fair Oaks hotel
X
Henry seeking state road money

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
33 minutes ago

A resolution requesting state grants for local road projects was approved Jan. 17 by the Henry County Board of Commissioners. The move was in response to a solicitation from the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank.

County officials specifically identified three projects for possible funding, including preliminary engineering for the widening of Mill Road from Jonesboro Road to Hwy. 81 and widening of Willow Lane from Jonesboro Road to Hwy. 20.

Also included was resurfacing of East Atlanta Road from Old Conyers Road to Fairview Road.

The total amount of the request is $4.8 million, which is 80 percent of the overall cost with a local match of $1.2 million.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

