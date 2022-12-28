Henry partnership to benefit local nursing

A new partnership between Piedmont Henry Hospital, Gordon State College and Henry County Schools is intended to create a pool of future nurses from among local students. The leaders of the three institutions – school district superintendent Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis, GSC president Dr. Kirk Nooks and Piedmont Henry CEO Dr. Lily Henson – signed a memorandum of understanding forming a Community Innovation Campus partnership, according to a Dec. 7 announcement.
According to officials, the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on nursing facility residents and staff has brought increased attention to long-standing workforce issues at facilities such as Piedmont Henry.
About the Author
Editors' Picks