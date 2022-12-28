ajc logo
X

Henry partnership to benefit local nursing

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

A new partnership between Piedmont Henry Hospital, Gordon State College and Henry County Schools is intended to create a pool of future nurses from among local students. The leaders of the three institutions – school district superintendent Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis, GSC president Dr. Kirk Nooks and Piedmont Henry CEO Dr. Lily Henson – signed a memorandum of understanding forming a Community Innovation Campus partnership, according to a Dec. 7 announcement.

According to officials, the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on nursing facility residents and staff has brought increased attention to long-standing workforce issues at facilities such as Piedmont Henry.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Raffensperger: Trump ‘attacks people, makes stuff up’ to get what he wants14h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Georgians in the Jan. 6 report back in power for next election, too.
2h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

‘My entire apartment was raining’: Frozen pipes to sully Atlanta for weeks
16h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
17h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
17h ago

Wellstar, Augusta University Health developing plan for a partnership
17h ago
The Latest

McDonough council confirms appointments
13m ago
Stockbridge police to get $1.25 million grant
15h ago
Annexation vote passes in McDonough
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia players, coaches visit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
19h ago
Today's college bowl games
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top