NEW DETAILS: Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
Henry officials install blood pressure kiosks for public use

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Henry County officials have installed blood pressure kiosks for both employee and public use in several county facilities.

The Board of Commissioners authorized their purchase in early September, with six of the ten devices being paid for with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Four machines were purchased for the county’s four senior centers using CARES Act money.

Kiosks are set up at the county administration building as well as the Bear Creek, Fairview, J.P. Moseley and Locust Grove recreation centers.

Officials said the initiative is part of an ongoing effort for county employees and citizens to effectively monitor and track their health.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
