Henry County school district opens new support center

Henry County | 47 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The new Henry County Schools Learning and Support Center is now officially open at the site of the former Henry County Middle School. It was originally to be unveiled in April but was delayed by the pandemic and subsequent shutdown.

The facility, which became available upon the opening of McDonough Middle School a year ago, will house several district departments and programs designed to support the overall community, according to district officials. Southern Crescent Technical College has partnered with the school district for space in the support center, and a Boys & Girls Club will soon occupy part of the facility after an agreement with county government officials was agreed to in 2019.

Information: www.henry.k12.ga.us.

