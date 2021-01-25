Henry County school board OK’s $2 million phone upgrade

The Henry County Board of Education voted at its Jan. 11 regular meeting to approve a $2,055,022 expenditure for completion of a new telephone system throughout the district.
The new VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) setup is an upgrade from an older telephone system and was first piloted in a few locations, including McDonough Middle and McDonough High schools when they first opened. It has since been installed in larger district offices, and the final phase includes installation at the remaining 48 schools.
Funding for the project comes from the district’s current special-purpose local option sales tax.