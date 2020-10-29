X

Henry County board OK’s $1.4m roof replacement

The Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Oct. 6 meeting.

Henry County | 38 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Public Safety Complex is getting a new roof at a cost of $1,469,707. The contract was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Oct. 6 regular meeting at the request of the county’s facilities maintenance department, which cited a severe need for the repair. The roof replacement will include a 30-year warranty, according to a county staff report.

The money for the work will come from the county’s capital projects fund. Also approved for the facilities maintenance department was an outside contract for mowing/landscape services to provide fast service when demand is higher than can be met by in-house personnel.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.