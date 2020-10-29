Henry County board OK’s $1.4m roof replacement

The Henry County Public Safety Complex is getting a new roof at a cost of $1,469,707. The contract was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Oct. 6 regular meeting at the request of the county’s facilities maintenance department, which cited a severe need for the repair. The roof replacement will include a 30-year warranty, according to a county staff report.
The money for the work will come from the county’s capital projects fund. Also approved for the facilities maintenance department was an outside contract for mowing/landscape services to provide fast service when demand is higher than can be met by in-house personnel.