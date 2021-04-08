Henry County board looks to move courthouse facilities

Henry County officials are looking at possibly relocating all of the county’s judicial functions from downtown McDonough to a county-owned park near I-75 and adjacent to the current county administration facilities. Officials stressed during discussions at the April 6 meeting of the Board of Commissioners that such a move would not have a negative impact on businesses near the square because other county departments would occupy the vacated space.
The county’s courts have had ongoing growth-related issues in recent years and officials expect that to continue. The proposed site at Red Hawk Park includes 20 acres and would have space for future expansion as well as easier inmate transport since the county jail is on the same block, according to reports. County staff will now proceed with requests for proposals, and any new construction would be many months away and likely take two years.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.