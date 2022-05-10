BreakingNews
Police investigate death at Forest Cove Apartments in SE Atlanta
ajc logo
X

Henry command vehicles OK’d for $2.7 million

Henry County public safety personnel are getting two new command vehicles.

caption arrowCaption
Henry County public safety personnel are getting two new command vehicles.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
17 minutes ago

A pair of command vehicles for use by Henry County public safety personnel are being acquired at a cost of $2.73 million.

The purchase was approved by the Board of Commissioners at its May 3 regular meeting, and federal American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used.

The move was in response to county officials who identified an operational need for the vehicles due to the current apparatus containing out-of-date technology that can no longer be updated, according to a county staff report.

In unrelated county business, the board approved a request to abandon a half-acre portion of right-of-way on Frog Road and declare it surplus, which has been deemed necessary to complete a property transaction related to the realignment of the road.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Commissioners OK $2 million Henry road project
15h ago
Stockbridge measure fails to pass
Rezonings approved in Henry
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top