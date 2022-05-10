Henry command vehicles OK’d for $2.7 million

A pair of command vehicles for use by Henry County public safety personnel are being acquired at a cost of $2.73 million.
The purchase was approved by the Board of Commissioners at its May 3 regular meeting, and federal American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used.
The move was in response to county officials who identified an operational need for the vehicles due to the current apparatus containing out-of-date technology that can no longer be updated, according to a county staff report.
In unrelated county business, the board approved a request to abandon a half-acre portion of right-of-way on Frog Road and declare it surplus, which has been deemed necessary to complete a property transaction related to the realignment of the road.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
