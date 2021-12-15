ajc logo
Employee vaccine bonus a no-go in Henry

One-time pay supplements were proposed for vaccinated employees.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners failed to agree on whether to award bonuses to employees who have been vaccinated against COVID.

A proposal to give $1,000 one-time pay supplements to the approximately 50 percent of employees who took the vaccines on their own without a mandate resulted in a 3-3 vote on multiple motions.

Numerous municipalities have offered vaccine-based compensation of varying levels according to a county staff report, and the Henry County Board of Education earlier this year offered $1,000 payments to employees who were already vaccinated as well as an incentive to those who were not.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

