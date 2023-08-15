Commissioners approve $2.9M for Henry park

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Aug. 1 regular meeting to approve a $2.9 million contract for design/build services to develop a passive recreational park on Butler’s Bridge Road.

Officials said the contract with Triscape will be funded by utilizing a combination of Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program grant dollars, Stormwater Department funds, impact fees, and a SPLOST V allocation.

In a related action, the commissioners approved a resolution awarding a $698,841 contract with HGS for design/build services for stream restoration at Butler’s Bridge, with that money being drawn from the Stormwater Enterprise account.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.