Cannon appointed commissioner in Henry County

Greg Cannon is sworn into office.
Greg Cannon is sworn into office.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Greg Cannon was sworn in April 5 to fill the District 3 seat on the Henry County Board of Commissioners which was vacated when Gary Barham passed away in March.

He was appointed by board chair Carlotta Harrell after she was given that authority by Senate Bill 306, which was passed a week ago and signed into law April 2 by Gov. Brian Kemp. Cannon had already publicly declared his candidacy for the June special election, the winner of which will fill the remainder of Barham’s term that was set to expire at the end of 2022.

Cannon is CEO and co-owner of a Henry County funeral home and has been active in local community and civic initiatives for a number of years.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

