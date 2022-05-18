Tech companies demonstrate pedestrian, vehicle safety in Peachtree Corners

Caption May 12, 2022 Peachtree Corners - Interior of an autonomous shuttle at Curiosity Lab shuttle stop in Peachtree Corners on Thursday, May 12, 2022. On Thursday May 12, top automakers, technology companies and carriers are coming together at the Curiosity Lab in Peachtree Corners and Applied Information in Alpharetta for live demos as part of the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) conference. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Caption May 12, 2022 Peachtree Corners - Interior of an autonomous shuttle at Curiosity Lab shuttle stop in Peachtree Corners on Thursday, May 12, 2022. On Thursday May 12, top automakers, technology companies and carriers are coming together at the Curiosity Lab in Peachtree Corners and Applied Information in Alpharetta for live demos as part of the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) conference. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Commsignia, a company that makes autonomous vehicle technology, demonstrated a product that enables car-to-car communication in real-time to know what may be ahead. Using traffic light infrastructure, the technology can also determine when to slow down if a pedestrian is in a crosswalk, or how long a green light will remain green. The product is meant to increase the safety of everyone.

“I would definitely say that this technology is focusing on safety first, and reliability and security are the most important factors here,” said Gergely Horvath, a pre-sales engineer with Commsignia.

In the future, this technology could be used in the mass production of cars and could communicate with the driver to start slowing down in order to prevent a pileup, Horvath said.

“If you’re driving on the highway, high speed, and there are cars ahead of you and like the fourth car ahead of you there’s hard braking, like really pushes very hard, that you cannot see because other cars are in between,” Horvath said.

Some of the demonstrated technology is already being used in fleets of fire trucks and police cars to help them zip through traffic lights, said Brandon Branham, assistant city manager and chief technology officer of Peachtree Corners.

“We’re able to give a bigger awareness of what’s happening at an intersection more than just our eyeballs ... Now we can see what’s happening before we even get there,” Branham said.