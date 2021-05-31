ajc logo
Suwanee Loop survey another chance for public input

The Suwanee Pedestrian and Bicycle Loop Study will develop a concept plan for a continuous multi-use path around the city with connections to the Suwanee Creek Greenway, downtown Suwanee, and other regional trails. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)
Gwinnett County | 39 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

In Suwanee’s ongoing efforts to engage the community in the creation of a pedestrian and biking loop throughout the city citizens are invited to participate in an online survey at www.SuwaneeLoop.com/Survey.

The Suwanee Pedestrian and Bicycle Loop Study will develop a concept plan for a continuous multi-use path around the city with connections to the Suwanee Creek Greenway, downtown Suwanee, and other regional trails.

The study will identify potential routes, creative solutions for crossing Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, and develop a placemaking, branding strategy for the proposed loop route as well an inner downtown loop.

Details: www.suwaneeloop.com.

