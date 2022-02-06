Suwanee approves plan for 174-home neighborhood on Settles Bridge Road

The Suwanee City Council recently approved a zoning change that will allow for the development of 174 single-family homes on about 121 acres at the end of Settles Bridge Road. Access will be from a single public road just northwest of the intersection with Moore Road. The revised zoning will allow approximately 1.43 homes per acre.
The development will include 3 tennis courts, a 25-yard swimming pool and club house with a 65-space parking lot.
Approval of the plan came with several conditions. One requires residential lots adjacent to or within 100 feet of the River Club or Suwanee Farms subdivisions adjacent to Meadowbrook Circle must comply with minimum lot size and lot width requirements for the original zoning district of 140 homes per acre.
The developer must also include 21 acres of open space including the cemetery and active amenity area.
About the Author