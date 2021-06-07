Suwanee approves contract for stormwater repairs in Ruby Forest area

The Suwanee City Council recently approved a $243,896 contract with IPR Southeast, LLC for stormwater repairs at 190 Roberts Road.
The contract includes excavation, backfill, and compaction of soil, installation of a 66-inch flowable paved pipe, and 66-inch spin cast lining, followed by erosion control with installation of zoyzia sod.
This stormwater repair is in the same Ruby Forest neighborhood where a pipe failure resulting in a sinkhole caused an emergency stormwater repair in October 2020.
The city operates under its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System permit and Stormwater Management Plan to maintain stormwater infrastructure, address illicit discharges, provide public education, and prevent pollution.
