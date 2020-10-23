X

Suwanee authorizes emergency stormwater repairs on Ruby Forest Parkway

Suwanee is performing emergency repairs to pipe on Ruby Forest Parkway that has failed causing a sinkhole that is threatening an adjacent home. (Karen Huppertz for the AJC)

Gwinnett County | 14 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

A pipe on Ruby Forest Parkway in Suwanee has failed causing a sinkhole that is threatening an adjacent home. The city has determined emergency action is needed to address the overall situation.

Under normal circumstances, the city’s bidding timelines would take several weeks or more to determine an appropriate vendor creating unreasonable delays for this type of emergency situation. Recognizing these repairs will be extensive, expensive and need to begin as soon as possible, the Suwanee City Council authorized city staff to temporarily suspend purchasing procedures. When and where possible, individual bids will be received and analyzed.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.