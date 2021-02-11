Sugar Hill recognizes Black Women’s Association

Founded in 2019, the Black Women’s Association of Sugar Hill has in just a short time organized the city’s first Black History Month and Juneteenth celebrations. The group has volunteered numerous hours at Downtown Sugar Hill Litter Cleanup events, and the community’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

Their leaders organized a Back2School Backpack and Supply Drive, and a Feminine Hygiene Product Drive. In the past two years, the organization has also donated Thanksgiving meals to the North Gwinnett Co-op and many other community focused events.