Sugar Hill greenway construction continues despite showers

The public continues to be encouraged to stay off the trails in these areas until the barriers are removed and it is safe to use.

According to the city, “the Sugar Hill greenway trail is a transformative investment in greenspace, alternative transportation and recreation opportunity.” The 11.5-mile trail is expected to improve property values, increase healthy activity levels, provide environmental protections by highlighting the natural environment encircling the city, and reduce traffic demand by decreasing reliance on automobile trips (to recreation, restaurant and shopping destinations).