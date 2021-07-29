ajc logo
Sugar Hill greenway construction continues despite showers

Sugar Hill Greenway Trail construction continues with this asphalt trail segment through EE Robinson Park (North). (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

TriScapes Construction continues focusing construction efforts on the second and third segments of the Sugar Hill Greenway trail from Peachtree Industrial westward to Whitehead Road. Bridge and boardwalk construction has begun in these areas, which will be some of the longest stretches of work to be completed. A pedestrian crossing signal is being installed on Level Creek Road near the back entrance to Gwinnett Church where the trail will cross (just south/west of Markim Forest subdivision).

The public continues to be encouraged to stay off the trails in these areas until the barriers are removed and it is safe to use.

According to the city, “the Sugar Hill greenway trail is a transformative investment in greenspace, alternative transportation and recreation opportunity.” The 11.5-mile trail is expected to improve property values, increase healthy activity levels, provide environmental protections by highlighting the natural environment encircling the city, and reduce traffic demand by decreasing reliance on automobile trips (to recreation, restaurant and shopping destinations).

Details: www.sugarhillgreenway.com.

