New pedestrian warning signal installed near 440 Level Creek Road in Sugar Hill

The Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon is a traffic control device designed to provide enhanced safety and regulate road crossing for pedestrian and bicycle traffic. The city anticipates this signal will be particularly useful when the Gold Mine Park is completed and ready for use in early 2022.

The PHB increases drivers’ awareness of pedestrian crossings at uncontrolled marked crosswalk locations. Instead of constantly flashing warning beacons, the beacon is only activated by pedestrians when needed.