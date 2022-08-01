Speeding cameras to monitor Lawrenceville school zones

Cameras will be located near six schools: Benefield Elementary School, Central Gwinnett High School, Discovery High School, Lawrenceville Elementary School, Oakland Meadow School and Winn Holt Elementary School.

New signs including flashing digital readouts will warn drivers of the school zone speed limit. Cameras will identify speeding vehicles, and those driving at least 11 mph over the speed limit will receive a citation by mail. The speed zones will be enforced on school days, one hour before and after school begins and an hour before and after at the end of the school day, the announcement said.

The revenue for the program will be shared between the city and Blue Line Solutions, the city receiving 65%, and Blue Line receiving 35%, Melissa Hardegree, a spokesperson for the city said.

“The city had no out-of-pocket cost to install the cameras and they will be maintained by Blueline Solutions,” Hardegree said.

Other Gwinnett County cities including Norcross, Duluth, Lilburn and Snellville have already implemented school speed zone programs.

A 2020 speed study ordered by the Lawrenceville Police Department showed that the city has problems with speeding in all school zones, the worst at Central Gwinnett High School.

In the last few years, two students and one teacher have been hit by vehicles, Lt. Jake Parker, spokesperson for the police department said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Speeding and inattentive drivers were the primary contributing factors in those cases,” Parker said.