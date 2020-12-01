Lawrenceville may add speed cameras to 5 school zones

Four Gwinnett cities — Duluth, Lilburn, Snellville and Norcross — have already approved the cameras, which flag any car going at least 10 mph above the speed limit for local police to ticket. Lawrenceville could become the fifth. Lawrenceville’s council is examining a speed camera plan at its Dec. 9 work session.

A study by the Lawrenceville Police Department found the worst speeders around Central Gwinnett High School. During both morning and afternoon periods of lower speed limits, 95% of drivers were at least 10 mph over the limit. Around Lawrenceville Elementary, 74% of morning drivers and 89% of afternoon drivers exceeded the speed limit. Benefield Elementary has two school zones, as it has entrances on both Old Norcross Highway and Riverside Drive. Officers found 21% of morning drivers and 82% of afternoon drivers going at least 10 mph over the limit on Old Norcross Highway, and 46% of morning drivers and 64% of afternoon drivers on Riverside Drive. Near Winn Holt Elementary, 54% of morning drivers and 58% of afternoon drivers exceeded 10 mph over the speed limit.