Getting ready for school year starting this week

Cherokee County: Monday

Cobb County: Monday

Clayton County: Wednesday

Gwinnett County: Wednesday and Thursday

Henry County: Wednesday

Fayette County: Thursday

DeKalb County: Aug. 8

Fulton County: Aug. 8

MASK MANDATES

Gwinnett requires school employees to wear masks; students and visitors are “strongly encouraged.”

Clayton requires school employees and visitors to wear masks.

In March, Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation that allows parents who don’t want their children wearing masks to opt out of any school district mandates.

