ajc logo
X

Getting ready for school year starting this week

Education
8 minutes ago

As a new school year begins across parts of metro Atlanta this week, districts are facing a number of challenges: persistent COVID-19 cases, increased political pressure, concerns about safety and a shortage of staff as teachers leave the profession.

However, starting Monday teachers and students continue their annual rite of passage as classes resume. Here are some things to know:

SCHEDULE

Here’s when some of metro Atlanta’s largest school districts will begin their first day of school:

Atlanta Public Schools: Monday

Cherokee County: Monday

Cobb County: Monday

Clayton County: Wednesday

Gwinnett County: Wednesday and Thursday

Henry County: Wednesday

Fayette County: Thursday

DeKalb County: Aug. 8

Fulton County: Aug. 8

ExploreCOVID risk triggers staff mask requirement in Gwinnett schools

MASK MANDATES

Gwinnett requires school employees to wear masks; students and visitors are “strongly encouraged.”

Clayton requires school employees and visitors to wear masks.

In March, Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation that allows parents who don’t want their children wearing masks to opt out of any school district mandates.

ExploreTeachers wary as schools brace for new laws about race, obscenity

GEORGIA SCHOOL NEWS

Check out our weekly Georgia School News newsletter with the top news about Georgia schools, colleges and universities. Plus, get insider knowledge from longtime education columnist Maureen Downey. To sign up, tap or click here.

ExploreBack to school: More news on the new year

Editors' Picks
Cops: West Georgia professor kills student at Carrollton parking deck17h ago
Heat puts Ga. outdoor workers at risk as feds weigh safety standards
5h ago
Illinois ticket wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot; 2 Ga. tickets nab $1M each
5 things we learned at Day 4 of Falcons training camp Saturday
5 things we learned at Day 4 of Falcons training camp Saturday
SUCCESS STORY / Jaci Wright, 36, of McDonough
The Latest
Kemp gives teachers help buying classroom supplies
Ex-director sues Fulton County Schools, alleging racial discrimination
When does school begin in metro Atlanta?
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top