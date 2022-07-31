Getting ready for school year starting this week

As a new school year begins across parts of metro Atlanta this week, districts are facing a number of challenges: persistent COVID-19 cases, increased political pressure, concerns about safety and a shortage of staff as teachers leave the profession.
However, starting Monday teachers and students continue their annual rite of passage as classes resume. Here are some things to know:
SCHEDULE
Here’s when some of metro Atlanta’s largest school districts will begin their first day of school:
Atlanta Public Schools: Monday
Cherokee County: Monday
Cobb County: Monday
Clayton County: Wednesday
Gwinnett County: Wednesday and Thursday
Henry County: Wednesday
Fayette County: Thursday
DeKalb County: Aug. 8
Fulton County: Aug. 8
MASK MANDATES
Gwinnett requires school employees to wear masks; students and visitors are “strongly encouraged.”
Clayton requires school employees and visitors to wear masks.
In March, Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation that allows parents who don’t want their children wearing masks to opt out of any school district mandates.
