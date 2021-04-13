Snellville tables decision on new townhome project on Scenic Highway

The Snellville City Council tabled a request for a zoning change to allow for a 90-unit townhome development on a little over 14 and a half acres at 2465 Scenic Highway S. The project is also asking for a variance from the front-load garage setback requirement.
The project entitled “Scenic Hwy. at Henry Clower a Master Planned Residential Development for Meritage Homes” was originally proposed to include 101 townhomes.
According to city documents, “Upon concerns about density and overall quality of life to Lanier Forest residents, the applicant asked for the hearing to be tabled. The applicant has since provided and new site plan with a reduction of 11 units bringing the total down to 90 units. The site plan also pulls the development further back from Lanier Forest. The applicant concurrently provided revised front elevations with enhancements made to the garages to make them more aesthetically pleasing.”
The project was tabled previously. Details: https://www.ajc.com/neighborhoods/gwinnett/snellville-tables-decision-on-101-new-townhomes/XV5BKRUUMNAQ7AXY3NNVLIZRQ4/.
The city council will once again discuss the request at 7:30 p.m. Apr. 26 at City Hall, 2342 Oak Rd.