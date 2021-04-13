Snellville tables decision on new townhome project on Scenic Highway

The project entitled “Scenic Hwy. at Henry Clower a Master Planned Residential Development for Meritage Homes” was originally proposed to include 101 townhomes.

According to city documents, “Upon concerns about density and overall quality of life to Lanier Forest residents, the applicant asked for the hearing to be tabled. The applicant has since provided and new site plan with a reduction of 11 units bringing the total down to 90 units. The site plan also pulls the development further back from Lanier Forest. The applicant concurrently provided revised front elevations with enhancements made to the garages to make them more aesthetically pleasing.”