Snellville tables decision on 101 new townhomes

If approved as presented, the development would have one entrance from Scenic Highway at the intersection with Ashworth Lake Road. The neighborhood would have 336 parking spaces, including 303 for residents based on two-car garages and driveway space, plus 33 guest parking spots throughout the development. Open space would total 5.6 acres, including a pocket park, outdoor living space and dog park as well as stream buffer areas.

The city council will revisit the issue following a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Mar. 22 at City Hall, 2342 Oak Road.