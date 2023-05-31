Snellville Shark Tank competition recognizes student ideas

Four students from Brookwood High School and one from Grayson High School recently received funding to start their own businesses during Snellville’s annual Shark Tank competition mirroring ABC’s television show “Shark Tank.”

Judges recognized BHS student Zaira Bhatti as Entrepreneur of the Year with $500 to fund her social media consulting business MarketRight. Addison Curtis of BHS received $500 for her swim lesson business Dolphin Academy, Elizabeth Lachance of BHS was awarded $400 for Cursive Cake ‘n’ Bake, GHS student Ava Hosey received $350 for Desserts by Ava, and Madison Worsham of BHS was given $250 for Capture Photography.

Volunteer judges Included Tim Samuel and Dwayne Walker of Sparketh, Kelly McAloon of Snellville Tourism and Trade, Ashlie Franklin and Sara Hodge of Walton Gas, Renae Johnson of the Renae J Group, Kathy Emanuel of Random Technologies, Katisha Henry of the Wing Suite, and Jessie Mullins of Powell and Edwards.