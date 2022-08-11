Snellville Citizens Police Academy looking for participants

The Snellville Police Department is hosting its 32nd Citizens’ Police Academy, a six-week program where participants will receive training in domestic violence, traffic stops and building searches. The program will also offer a ride-along with an officer, a city announcement said.

The program begins Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 20. Courses will be conducted from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Snellville Police Department headquarters, 2315 Wisteria Drive. Notarized applications must be submitted by 5 p.m., Sept. 2.