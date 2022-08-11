BreakingNews
Man shot multiple times, killed at DeKalb apartments
ajc logo
X

Snellville Citizens Police Academy looking for participants

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety has chosen the Snellville Police Department to receive a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic H.E.A.T grant for 2021. (Courtesy Snellville Police)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Governor's Office of Highway Safety has chosen the Snellville Police Department to receive a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic H.E.A.T grant for 2021. (Courtesy Snellville Police)

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Snellville residents can sign up now to learn more about the work of local police officers.

The Snellville Police Department is hosting its 32nd Citizens’ Police Academy, a six-week program where participants will receive training in domestic violence, traffic stops and building searches. The program will also offer a ride-along with an officer, a city announcement said.

The program begins Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 20. Courses will be conducted from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Snellville Police Department headquarters, 2315 Wisteria Drive. Notarized applications must be submitted by 5 p.m., Sept. 2.

To apply, or learn more about the program, visit the city of Snellville’s website.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up 1h ago
Braves’ Kirby Yates returns to mound after 724 days, major surgery
6h ago
Jason Heyward’s career takes another abrupt turn
16h ago
Abrams bets that support for casino gambling will pay off in November
1h ago
Abrams bets that support for casino gambling will pay off in November
1h ago
Biden administration officially suspends Kemp’s plan to block ACA site
23h ago
The Latest
Gwinnett Police Foundation awards seven college scholarships
15h ago
Sugar Hill opens new garden pavilion
17h ago
Gwinnett police K-9s essential to apprehending suspects
22h ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom celebrates while running the bases on his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. At right is Braves third base coach Ron Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
7h ago
North Point Mall redevelopment plan gets preliminary approval
A guide to Atlanta’s NPU system
16h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top