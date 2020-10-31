Snellville approves annual paving, stormwater projects

The Dickerson Group was the low bidder at $893,586 for 11 stormwater drainage projects designed to improve the handling of stormwater and to improve the city’s overall infrastructure. Stormwater utility fees will be used to pay for these projects.

Atlanta Paving and Concrete Construction, Inc. was the low bidder at $499,265 for patching, milling and resurfacing 6 city streets. Funds will be taken from the city’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant allotment and Capital Paving Expense.