Snellville approves annual paving, stormwater projects

The Snellville City Council recently approved the annual Department of Public Works stormwater drainage and paving projects.
The Dickerson Group was the low bidder at $893,586 for 11 stormwater drainage projects designed to improve the handling of stormwater and to improve the city’s overall infrastructure. Stormwater utility fees will be used to pay for these projects.
Atlanta Paving and Concrete Construction, Inc. was the low bidder at $499,265 for patching, milling and resurfacing 6 city streets. Funds will be taken from the city’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant allotment and Capital Paving Expense.
Streets scheduled to be paved by June 30 are Brooks Drive, Classic Drive, Green Turf Drive, Overwood Lane, Overwood Trace, and Timberline Trace.
The city also awarded a $45,180 contract for lawn care services to Russell Landscape, LLC for landscaping at City Hall, the Senior Center, the Towne Green, the Police Department, Public Works and the Recycling Center, right of way downtown on Oak Road, Clower Street, Wisteria Drive and Ga. 124 medians.