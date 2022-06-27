ajc logo
Snellville approves $14.69 million budget

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

The city of Snellville recently approved the city’s new budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.

The balanced budget of $14.69 million was approved by Mayor Barbara Bender and City Council, the announcement said.

The announcement said the budget is an increase from last year’s $13.61 million budget.

The following contributed to the increase:

  • A police dispatch shortfall of $168,726 will be covered due to a change in the service agreement with Gwinnett County.
  • Increased gas, utilities and supply costs due to inflation.
  • The Parks and Recreation Department is now back to pre-COVID activity levels, increasing programming costs.
  • Changes to police salaries to increase job retention and hiring competitiveness.

“I am pleased we are able to pass a balanced budget that provides for competitive salaries for police and other employees as well as continuing our high level of service delivery,” Bender said in a Monday email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Gwinnett County city also budgeted $1.15 million for road resurfacing and $1.28 million for stormwater improvements, the announcement said.

The millage rate is expected to stay the same, but will be officially set by Bender and City Council in July.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

