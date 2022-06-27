Snellville approves $14.69 million budget

The city of Snellville recently approved the city’s new budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.
The balanced budget of $14.69 million was approved by Mayor Barbara Bender and City Council, the announcement said.
The announcement said the budget is an increase from last year’s $13.61 million budget.
The following contributed to the increase:
- A police dispatch shortfall of $168,726 will be covered due to a change in the service agreement with Gwinnett County.
- Increased gas, utilities and supply costs due to inflation.
- The Parks and Recreation Department is now back to pre-COVID activity levels, increasing programming costs.
- Changes to police salaries to increase job retention and hiring competitiveness.
“I am pleased we are able to pass a balanced budget that provides for competitive salaries for police and other employees as well as continuing our high level of service delivery,” Bender said in a Monday email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The Gwinnett County city also budgeted $1.15 million for road resurfacing and $1.28 million for stormwater improvements, the announcement said.
The millage rate is expected to stay the same, but will be officially set by Bender and City Council in July.
