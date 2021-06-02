Snellville’s Roy Whitehead to retire after 17 years as police chief

Snellville residents will continue to see Whitehead around Gwinnett County, as he’s a partner at the auto repair shop Sosebee’s Garage in Loganville. He said Perry is the right choice for his successor because he’s well-respected by the rest of the officers.

Snellville Assistant Police Chief Greg Perry, who has served on the force since 2002, will take over as police chief after Roy Whitehead retires in July. (Courtesy City of Snellvile)

Perry, a graduate of Brookwood High School, started his law enforcement career with the Stone Mountain Park Department of Public Safety. He became assistant police chief of the Snellville Police Department in 2016.

“Chief Whitehead has placed the department in a tremendous position to provide the highest level of public safety for our citizens, and we will do everything possible to continue the police department in a positive direction,” said Perry in a press release.

At 46 years old, Perry has worked on the DUI Task Force, as a motor officer and served in leadership roles for the Special Operations Unit, the Accident Investigation Unit and the Special Response Team. He has received several awards and recognitions from Gwinnett County and national organizations.

In the press release, Perry said he hopes to increase training for officers, better community outreach and improve technology used by officers to reduce crime. “Our community members should know that our department will be responsive to their concerns, and will remain transparent in our activities,” he said.