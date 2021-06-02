Snellville’s Roy Whitehead to retire after 17 years as police chief

A familiar face will lead the Snellville Police Department after a longtime police chief retires in July.
After serving as police chief of the Gwinnett city for 17 years, Roy Whitehead will retire with a 50-year career in law enforcement under his belt. Assistant Police Chief Greg Perry, who joined the department in 2002, will step into Whitehead’s role.
“It’s a little bittersweet because I’ve been doing this so long,” said 69-year-old Whitehead. “... I hope to still be involved with this community, so that those relationships can continue. But knowing that for the first time in 50 years I’ll no longer be a police officer, that’s a little bit sad.”
Under Whitehead’s leadership, the Snellville Police Department won the Governor’s Cup awarded in the Governor’s Challenge under the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety the last two years. He increased department salaries to draw more qualified officers and created programs such as Public Safety Night, Shop with a Cop and Tip a Cop.
Whitehead has served in patrol, traffic and investigative divisions, spending 10 years as a police chief in Summerville, South Carolina, until he took the job in Snellville to be closer to family. He chaired and served on several law enforcement advisory boards, committees and councils in Georgia and South Carolina.
Snellville residents will continue to see Whitehead around Gwinnett County, as he’s a partner at the auto repair shop Sosebee’s Garage in Loganville. He said Perry is the right choice for his successor because he’s well-respected by the rest of the officers.
Perry, a graduate of Brookwood High School, started his law enforcement career with the Stone Mountain Park Department of Public Safety. He became assistant police chief of the Snellville Police Department in 2016.
“Chief Whitehead has placed the department in a tremendous position to provide the highest level of public safety for our citizens, and we will do everything possible to continue the police department in a positive direction,” said Perry in a press release.
At 46 years old, Perry has worked on the DUI Task Force, as a motor officer and served in leadership roles for the Special Operations Unit, the Accident Investigation Unit and the Special Response Team. He has received several awards and recognitions from Gwinnett County and national organizations.
In the press release, Perry said he hopes to increase training for officers, better community outreach and improve technology used by officers to reduce crime. “Our community members should know that our department will be responsive to their concerns, and will remain transparent in our activities,” he said.