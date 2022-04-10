Resurfacing to cause delays along U.S. 78 through Lilburn, Snellville

The Georgia Department of Transportation has begun resurfacing both sides of U.S. 78 from Fountain Drive in Snellville, through portions of Lilburn all the way to the Gwinnett-Dekalb County line.
Baldwin Paving is the contractor working under GDOT supervision with patching and milling performed before repaving.
The $4.6 million project was approved in November. Work began March 27 and is expected to take approximately 6 months, with an anticipated finish date of Aug. 31.
Motorists should use caution through the area and anticipate mild delays.
