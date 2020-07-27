Public invited to virtual meeting on Loop Trail connecting Duluth, Suwanee

The Loop Trail Study will analyze a 14-mile segment of a 17-mile trail that will link to the Western Gwinnett Pathway, which runs along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. The proposed trail will be a combination of multi-use side paths running parallel to roadways and meandering paved trails through greenspace and parks, including connections between Shorty Howell and McDaniel Farm Parks. Beginning west of Shorty Howell Park, the Loop Trail will travel to the Gwinnett Place Mall area, the Infinite Energy Center and future developments near Sugarloaf Parkway and Satellite Boulevard.

The public meeting will include a live presentation and interactive Q&A session. Details, survey and to register to attend the virtual meeting: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettLoopTrail.