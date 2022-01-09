Planned PEThood in Gwinnett crosses finish line with NASCAR’s Alex Bowman

Turning his love of professional racing and his own best friends, Roscoe, a rescued beagle mix, and Finn, a charcoal Labrador retriever, into a philanthropic effort to help other animals has been a natural fit for the promising young driver.

“The partnership with Best Friends was awesome,” said NASCAR’s Alex Bowman. “I’m appreciative of Ally’s support in wanting to team up with Best Friends. I didn’t know a lot about Best Friends before this year, and learning about their program, and the sanctuary and everything that they do is amazing, so it’s been incredible to learn about them. It’s been an incredible partnership, and we’ve raised a ton of money to help animals which has been really cool.”

For Planned PEThood this donation means an additional $2,000 to aid efforts like spaying and neutering, educating the public about animal welfare, foster and adoption events and more.

“Since Planned PEThood of GA manages the veterinary services contract for Gwinnett County Welfare, we are in a unique position to help animals with significant medical needs,” stated Lauren Frost, Development Coordinator Planned PEThood of Georgia. “We plan to put this money aside to help animals in need of urgent medical care outside of the county’s capabilities.”

Details about each organization working to save cats and dogs: BestFriends.org/AlexBowman, https://pethoodga.org, and https://www.ally.com/go/allyracing/.