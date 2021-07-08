Ally Financial, NASCAR driver donate funds to Gwinnett animal shelters

Bowman, who has a rescue dog at home, will personally match each of Ally’s $1,000 donations to local shelters in NASCAR race markets. In addition, Ally will increase its Best Friends donation to $10,000 in any community where Bowman wins a race in 2021.

Collectively, these donations will help no-kill shelters with spays and neuters, trap-neuter-return programs, shelter adoptions, educating the public about animal welfare, adoption events and more.