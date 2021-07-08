Ally Financial, NASCAR driver donate funds to Gwinnett animal shelters

Ally Financial is donating $33,000 to Best Friends Animal Society-affiliated shelters ($1,000 to a shelter in each city that hosts a NASCAR Cup Series race). This week, Alex Bowman, driver of the Ally-sponsored No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE of Hendrick Motorsports, will be racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway and the donation will go to Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement.
Bowman, who has a rescue dog at home, will personally match each of Ally’s $1,000 donations to local shelters in NASCAR race markets. In addition, Ally will increase its Best Friends donation to $10,000 in any community where Bowman wins a race in 2021.
Collectively, these donations will help no-kill shelters with spays and neuters, trap-neuter-return programs, shelter adoptions, educating the public about animal welfare, adoption events and more.
“Knowing each week when we go into a new race market that we are helping a local shelter is going to be special,” said Alex Bowman. “The dedication of the Best Friends organization has made to ending kill shelters by 2025 is definitely admirable. Having a rescue pup myself, Roscoe, I know firsthand how special it feels when you sign those adoption papers and you know you are going to give that pet a great life.”
Information or to donate: www.BestFriends.org/AlexBowman.