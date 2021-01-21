Personal training center given the okay by Duluth

G&R Property Management, LLC has been given the go ahead by Duluth to operate a personal training center on a section of Main Street originally known as Waterworks Road and more recently as Chattahoochee Drive until 2017. The almost one-acre lot was formerly the location of HVAC contractor Lane Heating & Air.
The existing 8,750-square-foot office/warehouse building has ample parking surrounding the structure as well as an existing cellular tower located near the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.
This section of Main Street will eventually contain a 10-foot enhanced sidewalk connecting the Western Gwinnett Bikeway and the Sugarloaf Activity District to Downtown Duluth.