Peachtree Corners shuttles add navigation app service

Shuttles in Peachtree Corners’ Technology Park are now linked to a free public transportation navigation app that will allow riders to see routes, reserve seats and schedule rides.
In May, Beep, the self-driving vehicle company that operates the city’s shuttles, announced a partnership with app creator Moovit. The partnership launched in July.
“Who wants to sit on a bus and then get off and hope that there’s a connecting option for you when you get there?” said Brandon Branham, the city’s assistant city manager and chief technology officer. “We can start to make that ease of use better and I think we can get more people to actually adopt the use of public transportation.”
Branham said most riders are currently city employees, but officials hope the program will grow and advance public transportation through future connections to hotels and the town center.
