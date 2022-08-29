Peachtree Corners shuttles add navigation app service

In May, Beep, the self-driving vehicle company that operates the city’s shuttles, announced a partnership with app creator Moovit. The partnership launched in July.

“Who wants to sit on a bus and then get off and hope that there’s a connecting option for you when you get there?” said Brandon Branham, the city’s assistant city manager and chief technology officer. “We can start to make that ease of use better and I think we can get more people to actually adopt the use of public transportation.”