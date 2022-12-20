Northside Hospital Gwinnett updating original expansion plans

“I always try to look not only at the needs that are being given to me at that particular time, but to look at, from a master planning perspective, how buildings or campuses will need to grow over time,” Aslinger said.

The inpatient rooms created in the updated plans will also allow for both routine inpatient care and intensive care patients.

“Today, we’re pressured by patient volumes, and there’s so many people at the door,” Aslinger said. “That continues to be a pressure that I’m trying to help respond to by giving more space physically to take care of patients.”

The original expansion plans also included a five-story,143,828-square-foot medical office building to house outpatient imaging. A spokesperson from the hospital said the office building is nearing completion and is expected to open in 2023.

Aslinger said he anticipates the updated plans will also add an additional 1,000 jobs because of the added floors.

The hospital is still expected to be completed in 2025, but will cost an additional $400 million, Aslinger said.