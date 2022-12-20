Northside Hospital Gwinnett updating original expansion plans

Northside Hospital Gwinnett recently received approval from the state to add additional floors to a new patient tower.
In June, the hospital announced a $400 million expansion, which would add a 10-story tower with 132 inpatient beds and at least 5,000 new jobs.
The updated expansion plans will add seven additional floors, making the tower 17 floors, and add 146 inpatient rooms, according to Steve Aslinger, director for facilities planning for Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
The additional floors will bring the hospital’s total inpatient capacity to 696 beds.
Plans to update the expansion came after officials looked at possible population growth in the county.
“I always try to look not only at the needs that are being given to me at that particular time, but to look at, from a master planning perspective, how buildings or campuses will need to grow over time,” Aslinger said.
The inpatient rooms created in the updated plans will also allow for both routine inpatient care and intensive care patients.
“Today, we’re pressured by patient volumes, and there’s so many people at the door,” Aslinger said. “That continues to be a pressure that I’m trying to help respond to by giving more space physically to take care of patients.”
The original expansion plans also included a five-story,143,828-square-foot medical office building to house outpatient imaging. A spokesperson from the hospital said the office building is nearing completion and is expected to open in 2023.
Aslinger said he anticipates the updated plans will also add an additional 1,000 jobs because of the added floors.
The hospital is still expected to be completed in 2025, but will cost an additional $400 million, Aslinger said.
