Norcross looking to update its Livable Centers Initiative

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

The city of Norcross is looking for volunteers to help update its Town Center Livable Centers Initiative and Comprehensive Plan.

In May, the city announced that it received a $200,000 LCI planning grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission. The city hopes to use the grant to expand the boundaries of the Town Center LCI to include both sides of Buford Highway, and examine the development of a pedestrian-safe crossing.

To help guide the process, the city will form a 10-person steering committee, which will help with community input. All residents and business owners within city limits are eligible to volunteer. Those selected will be required to attend up to five meetings throughout 2023.

Anyone interested in volunteering should apply by Dec. 2, by visiting the city’s website.

