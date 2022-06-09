Norcross one of 9 metro communities to receive grant

According to information provided by the city, Norcross hopes to utilize the LCI grant to help expand the boundaries of the Town Center LCI to include both sides of Buford Highway and examine the development of a pedestrian-safe crossing along the very busy thoroughfare.

The update will also include plans to introduce electric vehicle charging stations into downtown, along with enhancing and upgrading the pedestrian experience when crossing the railroad tracks.

According to ARC guidelines for this year’s round of grant funding, LCI priorities include affordable housing, creative placemaking, green infrastructure and smart city technology. Projects approved in 2022 must show completed plans by November 2023.

Upon completion, Norcross will be eligible to apply for federal transportation funding to help implement the proposed projects.

More about the ARC’s LCI program: atlantaregional.com/lci, 2022 planning grant winners: www.tinyurl.com/LCI-2022winners.