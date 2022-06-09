Norcross one of 9 metro communities to receive grant

Each year the Atlanta Regional Commission offers local governments and community improvement districts the opportunity to apply for Livable Centers Initiative planning and implementation grants.
Norcross recently announced it is one of 9 metro Atlanta cities, and the only one in Gwinnett, to receive a LCI planning grant from the ARC this year. The $200,000 grant, which requires a 20% match by the city, will be used to complete an update to the city’s Town Center LCI.
Among the ARC’s goals for the LCI grant program local cities are encouraged to reduce their reliance on motor vehicles and envision their communities as vibrant, walkable places with a variety of mobility options and increased roadway connectivity.
“We are so excited to utilize these funds to improve the lives of our citizens,” said Norcross Mayor Craig Newton in a statement. “With this grant, we will be able to complete needed updates to our Town Center LCI and examine the possibilities of new projects that will increase the walkability of our city.”
Recent growth in Norcross has included an expansion of downtown toward U.S. 23/Buford Highway with the creation of Lillian Webb Park, numerous new housing options and a new Gwinnett County Public Library.
According to information provided by the city, Norcross hopes to utilize the LCI grant to help expand the boundaries of the Town Center LCI to include both sides of Buford Highway and examine the development of a pedestrian-safe crossing along the very busy thoroughfare.
The update will also include plans to introduce electric vehicle charging stations into downtown, along with enhancing and upgrading the pedestrian experience when crossing the railroad tracks.
According to ARC guidelines for this year’s round of grant funding, LCI priorities include affordable housing, creative placemaking, green infrastructure and smart city technology. Projects approved in 2022 must show completed plans by November 2023.
Upon completion, Norcross will be eligible to apply for federal transportation funding to help implement the proposed projects.
More about the ARC’s LCI program: atlantaregional.com/lci, 2022 planning grant winners: www.tinyurl.com/LCI-2022winners.
