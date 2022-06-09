BreakingNews
More Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
ajc logo
X

Norcross one of 9 metro communities to receive grant

Norcross is one of 9 metro Atlanta cities, and the only one in Gwinnett, to receive a LCI planning grant from the ARC this year. (Courtesy City of Norcross)

Combined ShapeCaption
Norcross is one of 9 metro Atlanta cities, and the only one in Gwinnett, to receive a LCI planning grant from the ARC this year. (Courtesy City of Norcross)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
10 minutes ago

Each year the Atlanta Regional Commission offers local governments and community improvement districts the opportunity to apply for Livable Centers Initiative planning and implementation grants.

Norcross recently announced it is one of 9 metro Atlanta cities, and the only one in Gwinnett, to receive a LCI planning grant from the ARC this year. The $200,000 grant, which requires a 20% match by the city, will be used to complete an update to the city’s Town Center LCI.

Among the ARC’s goals for the LCI grant program local cities are encouraged to reduce their reliance on motor vehicles and envision their communities as vibrant, walkable places with a variety of mobility options and increased roadway connectivity.

“We are so excited to utilize these funds to improve the lives of our citizens,” said Norcross Mayor Craig Newton in a statement. “With this grant, we will be able to complete needed updates to our Town Center LCI and examine the possibilities of new projects that will increase the walkability of our city.”

Recent growth in Norcross has included an expansion of downtown toward U.S. 23/Buford Highway with the creation of Lillian Webb Park, numerous new housing options and a new Gwinnett County Public Library.

According to information provided by the city, Norcross hopes to utilize the LCI grant to help expand the boundaries of the Town Center LCI to include both sides of Buford Highway and examine the development of a pedestrian-safe crossing along the very busy thoroughfare.

The update will also include plans to introduce electric vehicle charging stations into downtown, along with enhancing and upgrading the pedestrian experience when crossing the railroad tracks.

According to ARC guidelines for this year’s round of grant funding, LCI priorities include affordable housing, creative placemaking, green infrastructure and smart city technology. Projects approved in 2022 must show completed plans by November 2023.

Upon completion, Norcross will be eligible to apply for federal transportation funding to help implement the proposed projects.

More about the ARC’s LCI program: atlantaregional.com/lci, 2022 planning grant winners: www.tinyurl.com/LCI-2022winners.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Opinion: Educators should discuss gender and sexuality in classrooms2h ago
Shunned by top officials, Georgia GOP pivots to Marjorie Taylor Greene
3h ago
Anchor Shiba Russell leaving 11Alive after six years
18h ago
Northside Hospital fined over $1M for failure to share medical prices
14h ago
Northside Hospital fined over $1M for failure to share medical prices
14h ago
Braves’ Adam Duvall: ‘I didn’t feel like I just forgot how to hit overnight’
17h ago
The Latest
Gwinnett libraries dedicate parking to Purple Heart veterans
20h ago
Gwinnett Place CID seeks input on transportation study
$400M expansion of Northside Hospital Gwinnett to add 132 beds, thousands of jobs...
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top