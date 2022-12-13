BreakingNews
Shooting under investigation at Gwinnett County Correctional Complex
Man waving from window rescued from burning Gwinnett apartment building

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

A man was seen waving from a second-story window when crews with the Gwinnett County fire department arrived at a burning apartment building Monday night.

The fire broke out at about 7:50 p.m. at an apartment complex on Huff Street a few blocks west of the Lawrenceville square. The first crews to arrive found a two-story building on a basement with heavy fire blowing through a breezeway in its center, fire Capt. Ryan McGiboney said.

Firefighters used a tactic to vent and quickly enter the apartment to rescue the victim on the second floor, while other crews laid multiple hoses to combat the flames, McGiboney said in a news release. Ladders went up on all sides of the building as a precaution, but no one else needed to be rescued.

“Firefighters received rumors that a second occupant remained trapped in one of the apartments, however, additional searches confirmed everyone had escaped,” he said. “The fire was brought under control by 8 p.m.”

One man was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening and released at the scene. The American Red Cross of Georgia was working with apartment management to help the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A tenant told fire crews the smoke alarms inside the building were newly delivered and functional, according to McGiboney.

