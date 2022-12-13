Man waving from window rescued from burning Gwinnett apartment building

The fire broke out at about 7:50 p.m. at an apartment complex on Huff Street a few blocks west of the Lawrenceville square. The first crews to arrive found a two-story building on a basement with heavy fire blowing through a breezeway in its center, fire Capt. Ryan McGiboney said.

Firefighters used a tactic to vent and quickly enter the apartment to rescue the victim on the second floor, while other crews laid multiple hoses to combat the flames, McGiboney said in a news release. Ladders went up on all sides of the building as a precaution, but no one else needed to be rescued.