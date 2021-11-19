Man arrested in multiple Gwinnett hit-and-runs that injured 2

More than a half-hour later, a 49-year-old man’s vehicle was “sideswiped” by another car while the victim was trying to reverse in his driveway, Valle said. Once again, the driver fled from the incident in the 1700 block of North Oak Drive, she added.

About 10 minutes later, a 34-year-old man told Gwinnett police that while he was walking his dog in the 1500 block of Club Lakes Parkway, a man got out of a car and “charged at him.”

The string of crimes came to end when police were called to a single-vehicle crash along Club Drive and Old Shackelford Road involving a silver Toyota Yaris. After the wreck, Alex removed his pants and fled, Valle said. He was eventually located and identified as the driver responsible in the previous incidents, she said.

Investigators are exploring all motives and are asking anyone with information to call Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.