Long-delayed Peachtree Corners road project to be completed this summer

A Peachtree Corners road project that’s taken years longer than initially projected will be finished this summer, officials say.
The Bush Road at Medlock Bridge project, which was planned to improve pedestrian and vehicular safety and reduce congestion, was originally slated to be finished in a few months in 2020. The project was delayed by various issues including utility issues and material delivery delays, said Louis Svehla, a spokesperson for Peachtree Corners.
The mayor and city council initially approved the construction agreement with Vertical Earth, Inc. for a little over $1.2 million. Funding was provided by the 2017 transportation special purpose local option sales tax. Although the project was delayed, the price has not increased, Svehla said in a Wednesday email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The project got off to a slow start. It was scheduled to begin in April 2020, but construction started in September of that year due to a design change, Svehla said. The city said the project would be completed in 180 days, according to news coverage at the time.
In 2021, work continued, and the city said the project would be completed by November. By that deadline, only three items on the work list had been completed. This included drainage improvements for the intersection, concrete work, and a base layer of asphalt for turn lane extensions. The remaining items were estimated to be completed by March.
The delays have left residents in the community asking questions and sending in complaints, Svehla said. Delays have been caused by utility issues and a hold-up in the delivery of materials. Another delay was due to Gwinnett County making a revision to the project.
Utility relocation to eliminate poles in the way of the road widening, and the completion of the road widening, still need to be completed, Svehla said.
