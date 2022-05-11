Long-delayed Peachtree Corners road project to be completed this summer

The Bush Road at Medlock Bridge project, which was planned to improve pedestrian and vehicular safety and reduce congestion, was originally slated to be finished in a few months in 2020. The project was delayed by various issues including utility issues and material delivery delays, said Louis Svehla, a spokesperson for Peachtree Corners.

The mayor and city council initially approved the construction agreement with Vertical Earth, Inc. for a little over $1.2 million. Funding was provided by the 2017 transportation special purpose local option sales tax. Although the project was delayed, the price has not increased, Svehla said in a Wednesday email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.