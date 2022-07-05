ajc logo
Lilburn approves budget and millage rate

Lilburn recently approved the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget totaling $19,033,207 along with the Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan and millage rate of 4.430 mills. (Courtesy City of Lilburn)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
47 minutes ago

Budget and millage rate approved

Following recent public hearings, the Lilburn City Council approved the 2022-2023 budget totaling $19,033,207 along with the five-year capital improvement plan.

The city’s balanced budgets consist of nine funds, a general fund totaling $10,299,916, confiscated assets - $45,499, school zone safety - $264,079, ARPA - $2,119,819, tax allocation district - $447,280, hotel/motel tax - $100, 2017 SPLOST - $4,186,068, capital projects - $706,566 and the municipal court - $963,880.

The five-year capital improvement plan includes a concentration of transportation and recreation projects that assume passage of the 2023 SPLOST by voters in Nov. 2022.

The city has also recently set its millage rate for real and personal property. Despite increased property values, the city has chosen not to rollback the millage rate to 3.454 mills and will instead keep the existing 2021 millage rate of 4.430 mills. The city expects to realize $2,467,466 in revenue in FY 22-23 from property taxes, an increase of $157,807 above the adopted budget for FY 20-21.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
