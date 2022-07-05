Lilburn approves budget and millage rate

The five-year capital improvement plan includes a concentration of transportation and recreation projects that assume passage of the 2023 SPLOST by voters in Nov. 2022.

The city has also recently set its millage rate for real and personal property. Despite increased property values, the city has chosen not to rollback the millage rate to 3.454 mills and will instead keep the existing 2021 millage rate of 4.430 mills. The city expects to realize $2,467,466 in revenue in FY 22-23 from property taxes, an increase of $157,807 above the adopted budget for FY 20-21.