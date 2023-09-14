Lilburn police captain becomes new chief of department

After a nearly two-month search, the city of Lilburn has a new police chief.

Chris Dusik, who has 20 years of experience in law enforcement, began his new role this week after serving in several positions inside the department, a spokesperson from the city said. With the help of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, Dusik was selected out of about a dozen applicants, a city press release said.

“We are proud of the fact we had internal candidates with outstanding leadership skills and law enforcement experience apply for this position,” City Manager Jenny Simpkins said. “Chief Dusik will improve upon an agency whose officers are respected by citizens and top notch at protecting our community.”

Dusik joined the Lilburn Police Department in 2005 and worked up the ranks as officer, sergeant, lieutenant and captain. He also held additional roles such as patrol watch commander, criminal investigations division commander and special operations manager, the release said.

Credit: City of Lilburn Credit: City of Lilburn

In his role, Dusik will manage 34 sworn officers, the traffic unit, criminal investigation, code enforcement, records and internal affairs, the release said.

“I am honored to be the next chief for the city of Lilburn,” Dusik said.

“I am committed to upholding the integrity and ethics of the department and will continue to provide our citizens exceptional service. LPD will continue to ensure that crime is reduced through visible patrols, quick police response and community partnerships.”

In July, Lilburn’s former police chief Bruce Hedley retired after 12 years in the role.