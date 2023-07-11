BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-285 North reopens 10 hours after big rig crash, fire

Lilburn police chief retires

Credit: City of Lilburn

Credit: City of Lilburn

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago
X

Lilburn Police Chief Bruce Hedley recently retired after 12 years in the top position and 15 with the city.

Under Hedley’s tenure, major crimes like homicides, robbery and burglaries have decreased by 48 percent. Hedley was routinely praised by past and current city officials for maintaining a safe community.

“Hedley got his officers to embrace an approach that’s keen on community engagement,” said City Manager Jenny Simpkins. “It’s not unusual to see our officers in our City Park talking to citizens or playing catch with youngsters. They are respected in the community and they have earned it, in part, due to Hedley’s program.”

Stockbridge Assistant Police Chief Glenn Kalish will serve as Interim Police Chief until Sept. 1 while a permanent replacement is sought.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

HAPPENING TODAY: Grand jurors who will consider Trump charges to be selected19h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-285 North reopens 10 hours after big rig crash, fire
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s ‘leadership committee’ becomes powerful political tool
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board approves hires with ties to new superintendent
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board approves hires with ties to new superintendent
14h ago

City tees up $1.6M settlement in years-long ADA lawsuit
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Snellville

Snellville gearing up for historic centennial celebration
Duluth approves gas station on Buford Highway
Gwinnett Police offering free self-defense course for women
Featured

Credit: AP

After Wimbledon, Christopher Eubanks scheduled to play in Atlanta Open
36m ago
Braves Nation: Strider’s mustache mania makes it to All-Star Game
2h ago
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top