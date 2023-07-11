Lilburn police chief retires

Lilburn Police Chief Bruce Hedley recently retired after 12 years in the top position and 15 with the city.

Under Hedley’s tenure, major crimes like homicides, robbery and burglaries have decreased by 48 percent. Hedley was routinely praised by past and current city officials for maintaining a safe community.

“Hedley got his officers to embrace an approach that’s keen on community engagement,” said City Manager Jenny Simpkins. “It’s not unusual to see our officers in our City Park talking to citizens or playing catch with youngsters. They are respected in the community and they have earned it, in part, due to Hedley’s program.”

Stockbridge Assistant Police Chief Glenn Kalish will serve as Interim Police Chief until Sept. 1 while a permanent replacement is sought.