Lawrenceville selects new police chief after months-long search

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

After a months-long, national search, Lawrenceville has named a new chief of police.

With the help of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, John Mullin was selected for the position out of dozens of applicants.

Mullin, who is expected to start Dec. 16, most recently worked with county management leading the code compliance, animal control services, and park rangers division in Forsyth County. He also spent 15 years with the Sandy Springs Police Department and nine years with the Fulton County Police Department.

“We looked for a combination of law enforcement experience, leadership, and strong morale, as well as the energy to stay within our community for many years,” Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said.

Once confirmed, Mullin will command 80 sworn officer and 28 civilian positions which include dispatch/911 personnel, a spokesperson from the city said.

The city announced that it was looking for a new chief in June, months after the city’s previous chief, Tim Wallis, resigned after an investigation by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that women at the agency experienced of a culture sexism and humiliation. Wallis denied the allegations.

Capt. Christopher Ryan Morgan, a former member of the command staff, retired after being named in the investigation along with Wallis. A female officer alleged Morgan regularly called her a hooker and asked for nude photos.

Before starting work with Lawrenceville’s agency in 2018, the city’s acting police chief, Maj. Myron Walker was demoted from sergeant to corporal in 2015 at the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained by the AJC showed that Walker engaged in a long-term affair with a subordinate at that agency.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

