ajc logo
X

Lawrenceville looking for new police chief

February 9, 2022 Lawrenceville - Exterior of Lawrenceville Police Department Headquarters in Lawrenceville on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
February 9, 2022 Lawrenceville - Exterior of Lawrenceville Police Department Headquarters in Lawrenceville on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

A metro Atlanta police department is looking for its third leader this year.

A job announcement seeking a new Lawrenceville police chief comes months after accusations of sexual harassment roiled the Gwinnett City’s police department.

The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police is conducting the job search. Internal and external candidates will be considered, a city spokesperson said in an email last week to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Lawrenceville Police Department has 81 uniformed officers and detectives, 23 administrative positions, and 13 911/dispatch personnel under command of the chief, the spokesperson said.

Those interested in applying for the police chief role must submit a cover letter, resume, at least five job-related references and salary history, the announcement said.

Maj. Myron Walker is currently Lawrenceville’s acting police chief. The search for a non-interim leader comes months after records obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed Walker had a relationship with a subordinate when he worked for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office demoted him from sergeant to corporal in 2015. He joined the Lawrenceville Police Department in 2018 as its second in command.

Lawrenceville’s previous police chief, Tim Wallis, resigned in February after an investigation found that women at the agency endured a culture of sexism and humiliation. Wallis denied he sexually harassed anyone.

Capt. Christopher Ryan Morgan retired after being named in the investigation along with Wallis. A female officer alleged Morgan regularly called her a hooker and asked for nude photos.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
14h ago
Justin Ross Harris’ ex-wife reacts to decision reversing his murder conviction
19h ago
FBI raids Georgia churches near military bases, sources say church was targeting soldiers
10h ago
FBI raids Georgia churches near military bases, sources say church was targeting soldiers
10h ago
Norwegian man convicted of killing 5 in bow-and-arrow attack
1h ago
The Latest
Veterinarian warns high temps can lead to fatal heat stroke in dogs
Lawrenceville approves contract for stormwater master plan
Snellville approves office use for applicant
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top