Lawrenceville looking for new police chief

A metro Atlanta police department is looking for its third leader this year.
A job announcement seeking a new Lawrenceville police chief comes months after accusations of sexual harassment roiled the Gwinnett City’s police department.
The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police is conducting the job search. Internal and external candidates will be considered, a city spokesperson said in an email last week to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The Lawrenceville Police Department has 81 uniformed officers and detectives, 23 administrative positions, and 13 911/dispatch personnel under command of the chief, the spokesperson said.
Those interested in applying for the police chief role must submit a cover letter, resume, at least five job-related references and salary history, the announcement said.
Maj. Myron Walker is currently Lawrenceville’s acting police chief. The search for a non-interim leader comes months after records obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed Walker had a relationship with a subordinate when he worked for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office demoted him from sergeant to corporal in 2015. He joined the Lawrenceville Police Department in 2018 as its second in command.
Lawrenceville’s previous police chief, Tim Wallis, resigned in February after an investigation found that women at the agency endured a culture of sexism and humiliation. Wallis denied he sexually harassed anyone.
Capt. Christopher Ryan Morgan retired after being named in the investigation along with Wallis. A female officer alleged Morgan regularly called her a hooker and asked for nude photos.
