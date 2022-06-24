Lawrenceville looking for new police chief

Maj. Myron Walker is currently Lawrenceville’s acting police chief. The search for a non-interim leader comes months after records obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed Walker had a relationship with a subordinate when he worked for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office demoted him from sergeant to corporal in 2015. He joined the Lawrenceville Police Department in 2018 as its second in command.

Lawrenceville’s previous police chief, Tim Wallis, resigned in February after an investigation found that women at the agency endured a culture of sexism and humiliation. Wallis denied he sexually harassed anyone.

Capt. Christopher Ryan Morgan retired after being named in the investigation along with Wallis. A female officer alleged Morgan regularly called her a hooker and asked for nude photos.